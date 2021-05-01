Residents, staff and Trustees at Burnham-On-Sea’s Abbeyfield House have this week said farewell to their long-serving House Manager of over twenty years, Diane Brown.

A small presentation was held, complying with Covid restrictions, at which the residents, staff and three of the Trustees wished Diane well in her retirement.

Diane was presented with a long service award from the Abbeyfield Trust, a bouquet of flowers and a cheque from the Trustees for her to purchase an item for her new home.

A spokesperson said: “Diane will be greatly missed by the residents, staff and Trustees for her knowledge, experience and great sense of humour.”

“We wish her a long and happy retirement.’

Pictured: Trustees and residents of Abbeyfield say farewell to Diane (Photos: Mike Lang)