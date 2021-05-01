Residents, staff and Trustees at Burnham-On-Sea’s Abbeyfield House have this week said farewell to their long-serving House Manager of over twenty years, Diane Brown.

A small presentation was held, complying  with Covid restrictions, at which the residents, staff and three of the Trustees wished Diane well in her retirement.

Diane was presented with a long service award from the Abbeyfield Trust, a bouquet of flowers and a cheque from the Trustees for her to purchase an item for her new home.

A spokesperson said: “Diane will be greatly missed by the residents, staff and Trustees for her knowledge, experience and great sense of humour.”

“We wish her a long and happy retirement.’

Pictured: Trustees and residents of Abbeyfield say farewell to Diane (Photos: Mike Lang) 

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page