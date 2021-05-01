A warning for strong winds of up to 60mph and heavy rain has been issued for the Burnham-On-Sea area on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows today (Sunday) will be mostly bright with scattered showers, turning heavy at times.

But on Monday, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for “strong and potentially disruptive winds”, valid from mid-day on Monday to 9am on Tuesday.

A spokesman says: “Strong winds are expected to the south of the low centre with gusts widely 40 to 50 mph, but perhaps as high as 60 mph around some coasts and hills of England and South Wales.”

“The winds should gradually ease through Tuesday morning. The strong winds will be accompanied by some heavy rain at times.”