Burnham-On-Sea’s BosFest music and performing arts festival will be taking place in a virtual format this autumn due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the organisers have said this week.

The popular event, which often draws large crowds into Burnham-On-Sea town centre to see street art, music and other performers, will be held online in a BOSfest Live Stream on September 26th.

Tanya Dyer, chairman of BosFest, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As everyone knows, we were unable to go ahead with this year’s festival because of the current Covid restrictions, but our commitment to bringing both original music and art to Burnham remains as strong as ever.”

“Doing a live stream is one way we can still achieve our goal in the current circumstances.”

“We have a great line-up of local bands and musicians who are kindly giving their time and talents to this event.”

“The fantastic Eastertown will be headlining the bill which also includes Vermin, Daft Folk, new local band The Junktrips and also a first public performance from Emily and Paul with songs penned by 12 year old Emily herself who is a pupil at King Alfred School Academy.”

“For the full line-up please take a look at our BOSfest Facebook Page. We’ll also be premiering a fabulous film made for BOSfest by Steve Winkley with Graham Cook about the amazing artwork that has been created throughout our town with the Sprayjam and BOSfest featuring Becky Dalziel who gives her insight on the artists and their work.”

“We can’t wait for people to see it, an interesting and fitting tribute to the artists involved which will hopefully motivate those people who see it to come and visit our special town to take a look for themselves.”

“Along with the film and live music, we’ll also be showing videos from BOSfest participants past and future so it’s a pretty packed schedule and we hope that you can join us.”

You will be able to access the live stream via the BOSfest Facebook page. The Ritz Social Club will also be showing the live stream on their big screens.