Three teenagers have been arrested by Burnham-On-Sea Police after two young men were assaulted.

The incidents occurred earlier this month and Police say their investigations are ongoing.

A Police spokesman says: “Officers are continuing to investigate two incidents in Burnham-On-Sea that happened in the early hours of Saturday 12th September.”

“An 18-year-old man reported being robbed of his mobile phone at an Esso petrol station by a group of people. He suffered minor facial injuries as a result.”

“The victim soon afterwards walked with friends to the Tesco supermarket where they encountered a number of individuals and were threatened. A second 18-year-old male reported being assaulted.”

“Three teenagers were arrested and have been released under investigation. Enquiries, including analysing CCTV footage, continue.”

“Anyone who witnessed what happened should report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220207001.”