Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor has cut a ribbon to open new Covid-secure facilities for visitors at a residential care home in the town.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey visited The Towans on Thursday (September 24) for the ceremony, pictured here.

A spokeswoman said: “We have all heard a lot about the ‘new normal’ and the struggles that care homes have faced during the pandemic.”

“Here at The Towans, we believe in spreading positivity as we consistently adapt to adhering to changing guidelines while meeting the health and wellbeing needs of not only our residents but their friends and families as well.”

“Normally, our home is open for visits at anytime – with high teas put on for families visiting from abroad and friends joining in our activities in the afternoons. We value these connections and have been imaginative in the ways we keep residents connected to their beloved family and friends.”

“In the initial days of the pandemic this included video calls, sharing lots of photos and videos of our afternoon activities family initiated, a sunflower growing competition and quizzes.”

“As soon as we were able, we began offering physical visits which took place in a new gazebo on the front lawn, socially distanced with every precaution in place. Visitors fill in a health questionnaire, PPE is available and there is sanitising before and after visits. These visits have been a huge success and it is so touching to see families reconnecting in person.”

“Moving into autumn, as the weather begins to turn, the provision of a safe and functioning area for socially-distanced visits needed to be reviewed.”

“The solution has been a wonderful new space within a purpose-built, heated summer house. The grand unveiling took place on Thursday with the Mayor present.”

“We are constantly looking at ways to improve and meet the wellbeing needs of our residents. This is more crucial than ever in these times.”

“The management are incredibly proud of how the staff have risen to the task and are proving to be forerunners within our industry locally with many homes benefiting from our ideas in their own care homes.”