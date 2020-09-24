A total of £12,000 was raised for two good causes when Burnham and Berrow Golf Club hosted its annual Captains Charity Day on Thursday (September 24th).

The event, which was rearranged from earlier in the year due to the pandemic, attracted golfers from across the region while complying with Covid safety measures.

Ladies Captain Jan Birkett told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a very successful day, raising money for two great causes – Somewhere House Somerset and Children’s Hospice South West.”

“Many local charities are struggling this year after been unable to do fundraising during the pandemic so we are pleased to be helping these two.”

“The money was raised from entry fees and a raffle kindly supported by local businesses – Co-Op, Cake and Curtains, Sopha, Unwind hair & beauty, Avery’s Bristol, Helen Faubel, Kelley Clark, The Milk Lady, Rosemary’s Florists, DusiCake, Westcroft and Dave Moreno.”

The event was hosted by Club Captain Justin Lane, Seniors Captain Wilson Marshall and Ladies Captain Jan Birkett.

Rob Jones from Somewhere House Somerset and Kylie Gallagher Children’s Hospice South West thanked the club and golfers for their support.