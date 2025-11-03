Burnham-On-Sea’s Cafe Aroma celebrates 30th year with double milestone

A popular Burnham-On-Sea cafe is celebrating a major milestone this week as Cafe Aroma marks its 30th anniversary — and it’s a double celebration with a new sister venue at The Princess Theatre.

Anna Penfold, owner of the popular Adam Street cafe, has thanked loyal customers and staff for their support over the past three decades.

The team marked the occasion on Saturday (November 1st) with balloons, cake, and a special visit from their very first customer, Eileen Cornish, who said she was “delighted” to see the cafe still thriving.

Anna told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a special milestone for us with the 30th anniversary. The café has really grown over the years and we’ve had waves of different age groups come through.”

The milestone also coincides with the official start of a new chapter for the business. Cafe Aroma has secured the concession at The Princess Theatre, where it now trades under the name Aroma Cafe Bar.

The theatre cafe had been operating on a temporary basis since March, but the new contract officially began on November 1st — coincidentally the exact date Cafe Aroma first opened its doors in 1994.

Anna adds: “Lockdown was a tricky period and I thought it might be the end of it, but we reopened and came back stronger. We’re busier than ever now, and when the opportunity came along at the theatre, we thought it was a great chance to grow.”

The new Aroma Cafe Bar offers a slightly different experience, serving breakfasts, welcoming dogs, and holding an alcohol license — which sets it apart from the original Adam Street location.

Reflecting on the café’s success, Anna credits the loyalty of customers and the dedication of her team.

“We’ve got a lot of very loyal customers — many have been coming in for years. I also want to thank all the staff, past and present. Karen Manchip has worked with me for over 25 years.”

”Kim Brown, my business partner for many years, retired after lockdown, and Cynthia Pope worked with us for 20 years. They were part of the original team and helped build what we have today.”

Asked what’s kept the business going for 30 years, Anna said: “It’s about serving consistently high-quality food at a price that’s affordable for everyone.”

”Not everyone has big budgets. And I’m a hands-on boss — I do a lot of it myself, with the support of the girls. That makes a difference in ensuring the quality is always there.”

Over the years, Cafe Aroma has become a fixture in the community, with generations of families returning time and again. “We’ve seen people dating here, then getting married, and now their children are coming in. It’s wonderful,” Anna said.