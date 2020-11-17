Shoppers in Burnham-On-Sea are being asked to donate to a food collection that supports the local food bank as they help people in crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic this Christmas.

The Tesco Food Collection takes place every year in Burnham-on-Sea, but this year’s collection is more vital than ever, says the supermarket giant.

It comes as Trussell Trust food banks and community groups that get food from Fareshare face an unprecedented need for supplies.

The collection launches in large stores from Thursday 19th November – and customers have until the evening of Saturday 21st November to donate long-life food.

Last year, generous shoppers donated more than 3million meals’ worth of food during the collection. Tesco will once again be topping up the value of donations with an additional 20% in cash.

Claire De Silva, Tesco’s Head of Community, says: “Every year, Tesco customers in Burnham-on-Sea are incredibly generous. But this year is not a normal year, and the two charities we work with need to provide more food than ever this Christmas.”

“A single tin of tuna or vegetables may not seem like much to give, but if enough people make a small donation, then together those donations can make a really big difference to people who need our help this winter.”

“Tesco will top up the value of every tin, packet or carton given, helping food banks to keep the lights on this Christmas and FareShare vans to deliver food to people who really need it.”

The Trussell Trust’s network of food banks is expected to give out six emergency food parcels to people in crisis every minute this winter.

Its Chief Executive, Emma Revie, says: “The pandemic has shown the power of what happens when we stand together in the face of adversity and how much people are willing to give in order to support their community.”

“To have the ongoing support of Tesco and their customers is crucial. Items donated during this year’s Food Collection will allow food banks in our network to provide the best possible help to people in the run-up to Christmas. Every donation will make such a difference, so please do consider donating in store.”

Food donated to FareShare goes to help some of the 11,000 charities and community groups that use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.