All Year 11 students at King Alfred School in Highbridge have been asked to self-isolate following a confirmed case of Coronavirus at the school.

Pincipal Nathan Jenkins wrote to parents on Monday (November 16th), asking pupils to self-isolate for ten days, in line with Government guidance.

He says: “I have been notified today of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Year 11. In line with guidance from Public Health England, all students in Year 11 will need to self-isolate until Tuesday 24th November, returning to school on Wednesday 25th November.”

“The school remains open to all other students and providing that your child remains well, they can continue to attend school as normal. We will keep this under review and update as appropriate.”

“Please be reassured that all close contacts of the case are in the process of receiving appropriate advice.”

“I would like to reassure you that we have put in place measures to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community.”

He adds: “If your child develops symptoms of COVID 19, you should organise for your child to be tested, by calling 119 or by using the NHS portal. Your household should isolate until you receive the test results giving the all clear.”

Whilst students are unable to attend school, they will be providing students with a full curriculum of remote learning from 17th November. The remote provision will have a mixture of daily tasks and subject tasks.

Year 11 pupils at Kings of Wessex in Cheddar are also currently self-isolating as we reported earlier today.