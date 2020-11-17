The finalists of Somerset’s spoof art awards The Turnip Prize have been announced this week.

Pictured above is one of the finalists – a padlock on a bed of duck feathers and a pile of fur – that’s been named ‘Lockdown and Fur Load.’

The long-running awards are organised by The New Inn in Wedmore as a spoof of the Turner Prize, the annual prize given to British visual artists.

The contest recognises artists who create humorous works based around puns and word play – and the judges pick the winner on basis that it has taken as little effort as possible.

Another of the six humorously compiled final entries, pictured above, is ‘Back to the Fuchsia’ by Pete Lamb.

The pub announced on Monday (November 16th) that there have been 120 entries in total, and the judges, organiser Trevor Prideaux and Fanny Scorcher, who is last year’s winner, have picked six finalists.