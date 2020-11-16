All Year 11 students at Kings Of Wessex Academy in Cheddar have been asked to self-isolate following a confirmed case of Coronavirus at the school.

A spokesperson for Kings Academy says: “Public Health England South West and Somerset County Council’s Public Health and Education teams are working together to support pupils, parents and staff following a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school.”

“As a precautionary measure, all Year 11 students have been instructed to self-isolate.”

“A comprehensive deep clean of the affected areas of the school is being undertaken. School staff and parents have been provided with public health advice including what to do if someone becomes symptomatic.”

“Parents have been advised it is not necessary for any other member of the household to self-isolate unless they become symptomatic. It is also not necessary to arrange for a test unless you are symptomatic.”

“Public Health England has provided the school with advice on infection prevention and control and staff will continue to reinforce these key messages: Wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds; Use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available; Wash your hands as soon as you get home; Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze; Put used tissues in the bin immediately and wash your hands afterwards.”