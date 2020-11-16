Proposals for a new play area on Burnham-On-Sea seafront are set to be considered by town councillors this week.

The designs, seen here for the first time, show how the proposals for the new facilities on the South Esplanade will cater for all ages.

The project is being paid for using grant funds from the Hinkley Point Community Impact Mitigation Fund at a cost of £87,400.

The site will feature an ‘older children’s zone’, an ‘agility trail zone’, and a ‘younger children’s zone’.

In September, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that town councillors had voted unanimously to proceed with the project by appointing a contractor, Wicksteed, to deliver the scheme.

The contractor’s designs will be considered by councillors this week ahead of formal plans being submitted and taken forward.