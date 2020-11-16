A ‘Private Prayer Labyrinth’ is being held at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church this week.

The church in College Street is holding the ‘Covid-safe’ event to help local people amid the ongoing pandemic.

Brian Beaven from the church told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are many restrictions in our lives at the moment, but prayer is not one of them.”

“We are pleased to offer a chance to come to a place of peace, to comfort, refocus and recharge in the midst of the pandemic.”

“We hope this will be a place of grace in our strange and troubled world. This is a time to come as an individual or single household.”

The church will be open from Tuesday 17th November through to Thursday 19th November between 10am and noon, and 6pm – 8pm, and Friday 20th from 10am-noon.

He adds: “You will find a socially distanced labyrinth in the main church hall which will guide you on a journey of prayer, with points to stop and pray for specific themes.”

“To protect volunteers facilitating this prayer space we ask that you wear a mask and do not come if you have any symptoms or have been asked to self-isolate. ”