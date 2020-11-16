Burnham-On-Sea fire crew

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews were called to tackle a property blaze on Saturday afternoon (November 14th).

The incident in Sloway Lane, Stretcholt started at 12.38pm and had initially been reported as a kitchen fire but was upgraded to the full property.

Three fire appliances from Bridgwater and Burnham attended and a spokesman said: “On arrival of the first appliance they got to work using 4 breathing apparatus sets, 1 hose reel jets, 1 safety jet and 1 covering jet.”

“The single-storey dwelling measured approximately 12m by 5m with domestic use. By 1:24pm, the whole building was involved in the fire.”

“At 2:24pm, crews were at work turning over the fire damage and now using 1 hose reel jet and small tools.”

“At 5:45pm the fire was confirmed to be fully out and there was no need for the fire service to remain or revisit. 75% of the property was damaged by fire and the remainder by heat and smoke.”

The incident was believed accidental and there were not believed to be any injuries.

 

 
