Plans for a new play area and ‘trim trail’ on Burnham-On-Sea seafront have moved a step closer this week after the proposals received backing from town councillors.

At a virtual meeting of the Town Council’s Town Improvements Committee on Monday, councillors voted unanimously to proceed with the £87,400 project by appointing a contractor to deliver the scheme.

The proposed fitness trail is earmarked for Burnham’s South Esplanade and will consist of a course with outdoor exercise equipment to promote good health.

Councillors approved a recommendation from the Town Council’s seafront sub-committee to enter into a contract with Wicksteed Leisure Ltd for the provision of the seafront play area and trim trail.

The meeting heard that the project is being paid for from a grant from the Hinkley Point Community Impact Mitigation Fund at a cost of £87,400.

Cllr Peter Clayton said: “I’m more than happy to propose that we proceed.” The recommendation was seconded by Cllr Phil Harvey.

Councillors also agreed that the Community Impact Mitigation Fund Project Coordinator would proceed with liaison between Sedgemoor DC and Somerset County Council. This will “identify an agreeable design for the play area and trim trail according to those seafront landowners, based on concepts presented by Wicksteed.”

A report will come back to the council committee for final consideration and the agreement of a design on which to seek formal permissions.