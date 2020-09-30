An air ambulance landed at Hinkley Point power station on Wednesday (September 30th) after a worker was hurt in an incident.

EDF Energy says the contractor was involved in an incident involving a crane.

A yellow Dorset and Somerset air ambulance was seen landing at the Hinkley Point site and then taking off at around 3.15pm, flying over Burnham-On-Sea towards Bristol.

An EDF spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “An individual working for our Balfour Beatty contractors at the Hinkley Point C construction site has been taken to hospital for assessment and treatment following an incident involving one of the cranes this afternoon.”

“The exact circumstances of the incident are being investigated. The safety of our workforce is our number one priority and we will ensure that lessons are learned. We wish our colleague a swift recovery.”