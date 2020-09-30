Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat crews have come to the rescue of a drifting yacht in the River Brue.

Both boats were out on training near the River Brue on Sunday, carrying out exercises, when they were made aware of a yacht that had overshot its moorings and run aground.

With shallow water in the river estuary, the Atlantic lifeboat was unable to reach the vessel so the smaller D-class lifeboat assisted instead.

The owner of the yacht had managed to secure lines but couldn’t pull themselves off.

A member of Burnham-On-Sea RNLI‘s D-class crew was placed onboard the yacht to help and with some effort the yacht was secured on its mooring.

With the state of the tide falling in the river the D-class took the owner along with two children and their dog back to the Burnham Sailing Club pontoons along with their tender vessel.

Both lifeboats returned to the town jetty where they were recovered and made ready for service.

D-Class Helm Marc Smith said: “This tasking came after what was a near full training session. We were very happy to assist and it wasn’t an easy operation, both with the position of the yacht and the fast tide. ‘I’d like to give huge credit to my crew Martin and Laura. Their professional, efficient and empathetic actions delivered a positive outcome.”