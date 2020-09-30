Members of the Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy’s Swim Team have been presented with a trophy after a series of impressive results.

The Academy swim team has won first place in the B Final for the 2020 season, it was announced at the Cotswold Swimming League AGM.

Twenty swimming clubs from across Somerset and Gloucestershire competed over three rounds in January, February and March to determine who would take the championship honors.

“With the Academy Swim Team competing in the league for the first time this was an outstanding achievement,” says Sara Conklin Cox.

Round 1 saw the team swimming at Taunton School, Round 2 the team were at home, hosting Bridgwater, Brockworth & the City of Bristol. Round 3 the team swam at Cwmbran Wales.

After all 3 rounds, the results were as follows: Results: 1st Academy Swim Team; 2nd Bristol Penguins; 3rd Cheddar Kingfishers. Wells Swim Club were winners of the A Final & Cwmbran Otters winners of the C Final.

The team are now back in the pool, getting ready for the 2021 season, with every Tuesday in October set aside for swimmers to compete for Swim England Speed Awards & County & Regional Qualifying certificates.

If you would like to join this Fast, Fun & Friendly Academy Swim Team, please call 01278 785909.