Warning issued over fake £5 bank notes circulating in Burnham-On-Sea shops

A warning has been issued about large numbers of fake bank notes circulating in Burnham-On-Sea.

Several shop owners in Burnham say there has been an upsurge in fake £5 notes being handed in at tills.

“They are very good forged notes,” says Geoff Lewis, owner of the Treasure Chest gift shop on Burnham seafront.

“At first glance they look real but when you check them closely, the ink scratches off, the hologram isn’t correct, and they tear very easily.”

“We’ve seen a large number of them as people try and pay for goods with the fake notes which are rejected by banks.”

He adds: “We started seeing them over the August Bank Holiday and it has continued since.”