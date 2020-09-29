Three people have been taken to hospital following a collision near Highbridge this afternoon (Tuesday).

Police, fire and ambulance crews from Burnham-On-Sea were called to Burnham Moor Lane, as pictured here, shortly before 3pm.

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “We responded to a call at 2.52pm about a collision in Burnham Moor Lane, reportedly involving three vehicles.”

“We treated three patients at the scene and have transported them to hospital by land for further care.”

The road has been closed while Burnham-On-Sea Police start their investigation into what happened. Anyone with information to help the inquiries should call 101.