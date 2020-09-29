St Margaret’s Hospice Care has celebrated its 40th anniversary by decorating its shop in Burnham-On-Sea with a ruby windows.

The windows are helping to brighten up the high street and have given the hospice an opportunity to say thank you to its customers for their loyalty throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

St Margaret’s is also promoting its Virtual Bucket Collection, to try to replace the income they would normally receive from bucket collections across the county.

Last year from bucket collections alone the community of Somerset donated over £8,000, providing the charity which vital income in order to continue to care and support over 4,900 people each year.

Over the last 40 years many of these collections have been run by volunteers like Elizabeth Yates, who has been fundraising for St Margaret’s Hospice since the early 1980’s and explains why it’s so important to support this campaign.

“I’ve been a volunteer for the hospice for well over 35 years, part of the original fundraising team that raised the money to build the Taunton hospice hub. I started to volunteer as I had witnessed the difference hospice care could make to patients and their families. After moving to Somerset, I wanted to ensure our community had the same opportunity for care and support my family had been privileged to experience in other parts of the country.”

“I am proud to be part of an organisation that has embraced hospice care and over the last 40 years Somerset has benefitted from compassionate and patient centred care. I want to make sure that the hospice continues to be able to provide their services, helping over 4,900 people each year. Please give whatever you can to the Virtual Bucket Collection, even small change can make a big difference.”

All money raised from this collection will go towards the care of patients and their families across Somerset.

You can donate to the Virtual Bucket Collection Campaign by scanning the QR Code on the poster at a St Margaret’s shop near you or by visiting here.