A range of up to 20 classic British real ales will be available at The Reeds Arms pub in Burnham-On-Sea during a 17-day real ale festival.

The pub in Pier Street will take part in the Wethersoon festival from Friday 9th to Sunday 25th October inclusive.

The festival line-up includes Thornbridge Jaipur IPA, Greene King Abbot Reserve, Shepherd Neame Bishops Finger, Theakston Old Peculier, Wychwood Hobgoblin, Adnams Ghost Ship, Exmoor Gold and Hook Norton Old Hooky.

Pub manager Oliver Haskins said: “The festival is a great celebration of classic British ales.”

“It will allow us to showcase these superb beers over a 17 day period and also support British brewers. All the beers will be available at great value for money prices.”

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available on the Wetherspoon app. All ales will be available to order via the Wetherspoon app or at the bar. The beers cost £1.69/pint.