New time-lapse video has been released this week by EDF Energy to show the huge progress made so far in the construction of Hinkley Point C, four years after it started.

The signing of the Final Investment Decision was announced four years ago this week, and since then 2,500 companies have won contracts on the project, amounting to £2.2bn of business.

Nigel Cann, Hinkley Point C Construction Delivery Director, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Over the last four years our team at Hinkley Point C have driven the great progress you see on site today, demonstrating innovation and efficiency to keep hitting our milestones.”

“To continue these achievements during Coronavirus is a tribute to the workforce’s resilience and commitment to safe working.”

Investment in local skills and training has also taken another step forward with Bridgwater & Taunton College opening its new Welding Centre of Excellence, supported by Hinkley C.

With the Construction Skills and Innovation Centre and National College for Nuclear in Cannington, the project is determined to make sure the opportunities are there for people in Somerset to build their careers and help Britain reach net zero.

New time-lapse video shows progress over the last four years, along with images of the latest activities from site – including a look inside the first tunnel which is already 2.5km out under the Bristol Channel. Over 1,500 concrete rings have been installed so far to line intake tunnel 1.