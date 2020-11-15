Hundreds of residents have been left without internet access in parts of Berrow and Burnham-On-Sea after a car crashed into a roadside BT exchange box early on Saturday morning (November 14th).

The driver of a dark coloured Nissan lost control in the early hours of the morning and crashed into a wall, damaging the box.

Resident Justin Lane told Burnham-On-Sea.com the incident occurred at around 3.30am, adding: “I was woken by a loud bang.”

He adds: “I looked out to see a dark green Nissan Terrano had crashed into our boundary wall and brought a fence down. The repair bill will be around £8,000 for us alone.”

The collision caused damage to the BT exchange box, pictured here. A team from Openreach spent the day starting repairs.

Hundreds of homes have lost internet and it could take up to 12 days before the service is fully restored.

Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information should contact Burnham Police on 101.