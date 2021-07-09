Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Village is holding a recruitment day on Friday July 16th when scores of seasonal opportunities will be available.

Taking place between 10am and 1pm at the park in Burnham’s Marine Drive, it will offer a chance for those interested in seasonal jobs to find out more.

“Roles available include accommodation cleaning team; bar and restaurant team; commis chef; reception/guest experience team; shop team plus more.”

All the jobs on offer are online at www.havencareers.co.uk for those who would like to apply beforehand or come along on the day with a copy of your CV, ready for an interview.

“Join our amazing team at Haven Burnham Holiday Village. We are recruiting team members for various roles on our park. Some benefit’s for our team include: Age 16+ £8.91ph; Additional 50p ph for the summer holidays to £9.41ph; 50% off food and drink during shifts; 20% off Haven Holidays; Discount on Butlins and Warner Holidays; Team incentives and rewards; £300 refer a friend bonus while working for us.”

Social distancing rules will still apply for the event.