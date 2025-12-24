6.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Dec 24, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club receives £500 boost from Tesco

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store has handed a £500 boost to the town’s Hillview Carnival Club from the sale of second-hand books.

The donation will go towards building the club’s cart for next year with a spokesperson saying: “Thank you so much to Tesco Burnham-On-Sea for the donation towards our 2026 cart. It is a very kind donation which is greatly appreciated at this special time of year.”

The club has been raising funds for charity and raising festive cheer by taking Santa on a tour of Burnham and Highbridge in recent weeks. The sleigh cart made one of its final stops at Tesco in Burnham, as pictured here.

Donations of books are welcomed by the Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store to help local community groups.

Meanwhile, Hillview Carnival Club will be collecting and recycling Christmas trees in  Burnham, Highbridge, Berrow, West Huntspill, Basonbridge and Brent Knoll in January 2026. Residents will be able to book a collection by texting 07752 868483 and making a suggested minimum donation of £8 per tree.

