Burnham-On-Sea’s Inner Wheel Club has welcomed a new president to its group.

The Burnham group’s outgoing President, Rita Jolliffe, welcomed Sue Newbery to the role for the coming year and presented the Presidential collar.

Sue thanked Rita for her last three years of service as President during a challenging time, adding that during this time Rita has also been extra busy as the District International Services Officer. Rita was presented with a gift of thanks from the Club.

The incoming President said she hoped that the coming year would be a year of fellowship and fun, together with the usual service to the community.

At the same meeting, a Bristol Blue Vase was presented to the Inner Whel by Rotary on the occasion of the Inner Wheel’s 60th Charter Anniversary – and it was then presented to member Rosemary for all her hard work on behalf of the Club in recent years. She will keep the vase for 6 months, before it is presented to another member for outstanding service.

Pictured: The handover to the new President and President Rita presenting a Bristol Blue Vase to Rosemary