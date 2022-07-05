A woman was taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston on Tuesday (July 5th) in which a car travelled the wrong direction along the carriageway.

Police said the incident happened just before mid-day on the southbound carriageway.

A Police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.50am following reports of a collision on the M5 between junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and junction 21 for Weston-super-Mare.”

”A car was reported to be travelling northbound up the southbound carriageway between the junctions and there was a collision between three vehicles.”

”Initial assessments have been carried out and we believe there are no life-threatening or life-changing injuries. One woman has been taken to hospital.”

”Traffic was held while emergency services attended the scene and debris cleared.”