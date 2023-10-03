Burnham-On-Sea’s junior rugby club has this week unveiled new team kits thanks to the support of a local firm.

Burnham Scaffolding Ltd has beeen announced as the new sponsor and is funding Burnham junior rugby club’s new contact tops for the junior section.

A Burnham Rugby Club spokesperson says: “We are so grateful for the support from Chris Leigh and his team at Burnham Scaffolding. They have sponsored over-5 age groups with teamwear and not only do the kids look smart, but they can now keep warm and dry throughout the season.”

“Chris has a great history with the club and is continuing to support us by giving back to the children. Thank you from all at Burnham Juniors.”

The mini / junior rugby club runs most Sundays from September through to May.

Pictured with Chris Leigh are Lee Berry chairman of the club, and Elka Palmer from Burnham Scaffolding with some of the children in their new clothing