Burnham-On-Sea photographers are being invited to celebrate the beauty of the Somerset Levels by taking photos for a new charity calendar.

Housebuilder Wain Homes is inviting submissions from local photographers whose images have captured the towns, villages, beaches, wildlife and countryside of this unique location in all their glory.

The winning images will feature in a 2024 calendar which will be available to purchase in charity shops in Burnham-On-Sea.

Wain Homes sales manager Franchesca Detain says: “Many of our customers have chosen to buy their new homes at our Brue Reach development in East Huntspill because of its stunning location. Within minutes you can be on the beautiful West Coast beaches or heading into the scenic countryside of the Somerset Levels.”

“We noticed some incredible local photography on social media so we thought it would be a great idea to produce a calendar of the very best images and donate the calendars to charity shops which can them sell them to raise funds for their own causes.”

“We know how proud people are of the Somerset Levels and this calendar will showcase the unique appeal of the area through the seasons whilst raising money for important causes at the same time.”

Wain Homes is building a collection of three and four-bed homes at Brue Reach in the

village of East Huntspill.

A judging panel will pick the best photograph entries with the overall winning photographer receiving a £100 voucher to be used on new camera equipment.

The competition is open until Tuesday 31 st October 2023. To submit a photograph, simply post a photograph on Instagram using the hashtag #WainHomesSomerset, send a direct message on Facebook to @WainhomesGroup or email your photograph to: mediaenquiries@wainhomes.co.uk

The calendars will be in available for sale from December in the following charity shops: St Margaret’s Hospice Shop, Sue Ryder and The Children’s Society, all on High Steet,

Burnham-On-Sea. You can find out more information and entry rules and terms and conditions here.