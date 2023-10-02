A Burnham-On-Sea florist has opened a new larger town centre shop this week.

Julia’s Flowers has moved from its College Street premises into a new larger unit at the junction of Victoria Street and College Street.

Burnham’s Deputy Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry was invited along on Monday (October 2nd) to cut a ribbbon to formally open the new premises, as pictured here.

Owner Julia Newman says: “A big thank you goes to our customers for their wonderful support since we opened four years ago, enabling us to expand.”

“The new shop provides much more space, allowing us to offer a bigger range of flowers for weddings, funerals and other special occasions.”

In 2022, we reported here that Julia had been “shocked and honoured” to get a surprise order asking if she could supply flowers for music legend Diana Ross at Glastonbury Festival.

Julia adds: “I’ve always wanted to put something back into Burnham town centre by expanding the choice for shoppers, so I am delighted to be opening this new shop.”

“We also intend to start flower arranging classes soon and Christmas wreath making sessions.”

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman welcomed the opening of the expanded business: “It’s great to see this business expanding which is one of the many great range of independent traders in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.”