Burnham-On-Sea’s last remaining building society has celebrated its 40th year of business this week with a special visit from the town’s Mayor.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard called in at the branch of the Nationwide Building Society in Burnham High Street on Tuesday (July 12th) to mark the milestone.

Manager Teri Payne said: “We were delighted to welcome the Mayor for this important milestone. Nationwide has promised to keep this branch open for at least two years and hopefully for a lot longer.”

“Many of our long-standing customers say how much they like the face-to-face interaction rather than using online banking.”

The Mayor added: “Some people can’t use online banking and so having physical branches like this in Burnham to provide help and money services is so important.”

The branch opened in 1982 and access was initially from Victoria Street until it was moved to the High Street side during interior changes. Lloyds Bank is the only other surviving bank in Burnham-On-Sea.

The Burnham branch of Nationwide will be holding a free fraud awareness event in Burnham Library on Thursday July 14th at 10.30am when all will be welcome.