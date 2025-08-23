Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor supports Hillview Carnival Club fundraising day

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, joined residents on Saturday (August 23rd) for a family fundraising day at The Lighthouse Pub in Burnham, held in support of one of his chosen charities of the year: Hillview Carnival Club.

The event featured a range of family-friendly activities and marked the latest effort to raise funds for Hillview’s cart ahead of this year’s carnival season.

Hillview Carnival Club is one of two local causes selected by the Mayor earlier this year, alongside mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory.

Speaking at the event, Cllr Facey said: “The Town Council is proud to support Hillview and the work they do in the community. Events like this bring people together and help keep our carnival tradition thriving.”

Hillview will continue its fundraising efforts today (Sunday) with another fun day at John Fowler’s Holiday Park in Berrow, offering more entertainment and opportunities to support the club.

Meanwhile, the Lighthouse Pub has also announced plans for a Christmas fundraising market on 6th December, running from lunchtime until 4pm. Stallholders interested in taking part are encouraged to contact the pub directly.