Burnham-On-Sea’s Parkinson’s UK Support Group has this week issued an urgent appeal for more volunteers.

The group runs monthly local drop-ins for people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The group says it can only continue to provide this vital support with the wonderful support of its volunteers.

The two flexible roles that urgently need filling are the Finance Contact and support for the group’s coordinator.

Mary Jane Hunter, Network Support Officer, Parkinson’s UK said: “The Burnham-On-Sea Support Group is a lifeline for people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but unless new volunteers step forward people could be left without the support they need.”

“If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of Burnham on Sea group – because with your support we really can change lives.”

The Burnham-On-Sea Parkinson’s UK group meets on the second Monday of the month (apart from January and August) at the Catholic Church in Highbridge Road, Burnham-On-Sea.

Around 145,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s. There are around 365 Parkinson’s UK local groups throughout the UK, which are run by volunteers who are trained and supported by Parkinson’s UK staff.

Parkinson’s UK is the UK’s leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson’s through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

For more information or to discuss please contact Mary Jane Hunter, Network Support Officer on 0344 225 3695 or email mjhunter@parkinsons.org.uk