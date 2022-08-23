The organisers of a fundraising Highbridge darts competition have presented £1,200 to a local charity.

Lewis Tuck and Rob Broom organised the recent darts event at Highbridge Social Club where dozens of players took part, raising funds for mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory.

Lewis says: “It was a great day – we had 55 entrants from across the region taking part for the excellent local charity, In Charley’s Memory.”

“Steve Brown from Bristol, an ex pro player, was the overall winner and we also had a successful darts auction that included items from the Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor.”

Dawn Carey, operartions manager at In Charley’s Memory, thanked those who organised and took part in the event, adding: “We are over the moon with the amount raised – there was a really great community spirit there and everyone had a fun time.”

Lewis is now working on a ‘Grand Prix darts series; set to start soon at Highbridge social club.