A Hinkley Point C workman suffered a serious leg injury when a heavy panel dropped on him while he was on the site over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Hinkley Point C has confirmed that a reinforcement panel fell on a member of the workforce, resulting in a leg injury.

He said on-site paramedics were on the scene within three minutes and the victim was taken to hospital after receiving attention in the on-site medical centre.

The spokesperson added: “The safety of our workforce is of paramount importance, and, alongside our contractor and trades unions partners, we will continue to reinforce and improve our already strong safety record.”

“An investigation into the incident is underway and we will ensure that the findings are used to protect the people who work here.”