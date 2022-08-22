A children’s storytime hour run by a drag queen at Burnham-On-Sea Library was targeted by protesters claiming it was “sexualising children” while others supported it and said it “promoted diversity.”

The Drag Queen Story Hour Tour arrived at Burnham Library in Princess Street on Monday (August 22nd) as part of a nationwide tour. There have been identical protests at many of the other storytime events around the UK.

Police mingled with protesters and counter-protesters outside the Burnham library entrance, as pictured here. Despite several noisy scuffles, it passed off peacefully.

There were about 30 protesters in attendance, a majority of whom were not local people that have protested outside shows around the country.

Protesters held placards and banners, claiming it was inappropriate for children.

Counter-protesters also showed their support for the event, waiving rainbow flags.

Storyteller Sab Samuel, whose drag character is Aida H Dee, says the events provide a “positive experience” about queer culture.

He adds that the shows include no sexual language and that children are not exposed to any sexual situations.

Parents were greeted by protesters before and after the event, which was well attended by children, according to library staff.

One mum said afterwards that the storytelling had been “fantastic – my children loved every minute of it.”