Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema hit by costly repair bill after power cuts

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema is facing a major repair bill after a series of power cuts damaged one of its hi-tech projectors.

Three separate outages in the town on Thursday affected the cinema in Victoria Street, leaving the digital projector in Screen One out of action.

Cinema owner Pat Scott told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I contacted the supplier and they sent out a contractor from London to look at the projector and concluded it can’t be repaired.”

He added: “Unfortunately this has come out of the blue as a huge expense so it is a big blow.”

Screen One will be closed for several days while a replacement projector is installed, but Pat stressed that the cinema remains open this week with other screens operating as normal.

Pat also highlighted wider financial pressures: “It has come as a blow and we are also finding the government’s new national insurance increases are hurting us too.”

”They are tough times and we very much appreciate everyone’s support.”