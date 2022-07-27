Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema is launching a summer season of live music entertainment on its big screens.

The popular cinema in Burnham’s Victoria Street has agreed deals to show broadcasts of live music and theatre performances featuring big names over the next few months.

Ritz owner Pat Scott told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to be screening some great live music entertainment on our big screens over the summer and autumn, starting with Westlife direct from Wembley and followed by Andre Rieu from Maastricht.”

It all gets underway on Saturday August 6th with the live screening of Westlife – The Wild Dreams Tour – from Wembley Stadium. Tickets cost £16 for adults and £13 for concessions. Click here for more details.

“The UK’s biggest-selling album group of the 21st century, Westlife, will be broadcasting their first ever show from Wembley Stadium, live to cinemas on Saturday 6th August. In front of a sold out Wembley Stadium, this spectacular show is going to be their biggest and most historic show yet featuring 20 years of hits.”

Then on August 27th and August 28th, the classical music legend Andre Rieu will perform his Maastricht concert, ‘Happy Days Are Here Again.’ Tickets cost £16 for adults and £13 for concessions. Click here for more details.

“The concert will be a jolly, captivating summer event featuring popular feel-good classics, show-tunes and joyous waltzes. Together with the wonderful Johann Strauss Orchestra and very special guests, André will bring an uplifting and romantic party to the cinema!” The cinema’s live music season continues with Royal Opera and Royal Ballet performances from September 27th onwards featuring big shows such as The Nutcracker, Cinderalla, The Barber Of Seville, and La Boheme.

Burnham’s Ritz Cinema has three screens, all with Dolby Digital Surround Sound and three Dolby Digital projectors enabling the screening of the latest 2D and 3D films.