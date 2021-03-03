Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has this week announced the date that it is set to re-open.

The popular club in Burnham’s Victoria Street says it hopes to re-open on May 17th, in line with the Government’s easing of the current lockdown.

Manager Paul Hale says: “We would like to thank you for all your support shown during these strange times but we are, hopefully, seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.”

“Following a virtual meeting on Monday night we are pleased to confirm, subject to no further changes from the Government, that we will re-open to ‘Members Only’ May 17th.”

“Bingo will resume for ‘Members Only’ on Sunday 23rd May. The Monday Quiz will resume on 21st June which will be open to non-members, subject to the go ahead from Boris.

He added: “We have also booked some cracking entertainment with Six Machine performing their first gig since lockdown on July 3rd.”

“Our tribute nights will return kicking off with Freddie Mercury on July 31st. Multi Tribute night on Saturday 28th August with Take@that, Robbie Williams and one other. The Bierkeller night will return on October 30th.”

“We fully appreciate the need to remain safe while the country gradually re-opens and we are hopeful this news makes you realise that we are almost there and we just need one final push.”