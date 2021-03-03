Dramatic video has been released by Avon and Somerset Police showing an early morning raid on a home in Bridgwater this week as part of an investigation into drug dealing in Somerset.

A series of warrants have been carried out in Bridgwater and London this week relating to a joint investigation into county lines activity and the supply of controlled drugs into Somerset.

Four warrants were executed in Bridgwater and another four in the London area. Seven people have been arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs – four in Bridgwater, two in London and one in Gloucester.

Avon and Somerset Police followed this up with visits to a further 11 addresses in Bridgwater associated with drugs use.

A quantity of class A drugs have been seized and another man was arrested in relation to possessing an offensive weapon.

Det Insp Scott Chadwick says: “This is part of an ongoing joint operation between Operation Remedy at Avon and Somerset Police and Operation Orochi in the Met Police.”

“More than 100 officers and staff were deployed today across three force areas to dismantle a significant and harmful county lines drugs network.”

“The planning and execution of this morning’s warrants involved officers and staff in Intelligence, Operation Remedy, Neighbourhood Teams, Operational Support Teams and our police dog units.”

“The aim is to rid our communities of the corrosive impact of county lines drug dealing.”

“We know criminals don’t respect borders which is why we work in partnership with other forces to share intelligence and resources to bring offenders to justice and cut-off the supply of class A drugs into our area.”