Ninety local people have so far signed up to take part in a fundraising beach walk between Burnham-On-Sea and Brean to support Burnham’s War Memorial Hospital.

The event – with staggered start times to avoid crowds – has this week been confirmed as taking place on Saturday 24th April, starting between 10am and 11am to keep walkers apart.

You can choose your distance by walking to Berrow Beach and back or to Brean Down and back. It will raise funds for the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital.

“We have had a lot of interest from local people in this first community event of the year in the Burnham area – it’s a family-friendly event and everyone is welcome, even sponsored dogs!” says Mike Barsby, one of the organisers.

“The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital is a charitable foundation dedicated to helping those in need.”

“With the dedication of volunteers, staff members, and partners, they strive to improve the lives of everyone who needs medical help.”

“This has been a challenging time for the team at the hospital and the Friends group’s usual fundraising has been limited by the Covid-19 crisis. So please support your local hospital by taking a walk on our fabulous beach and raise a few quid with every step.”

This event forms part of the commitment by the Ritz Social Club to raise at least £2,021 during 2021 for its charity of the year.

For full information, sponsor forms and to register for the event please email Mike at mikebarsby21@gmail.com