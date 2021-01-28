Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has paid tribute to a popular member who has sadly died this week.

David Foulds, 67, was a serving committee member at the social club in Burnham’s Victoria Street.

Manager Paul Hale says: “David was a previous steward of the club when he joined us in 1999 and spent three years doing some superb work for the club.”

“After leaving the club in 2003 he continued with his passion with transportation, moving vehicles up and down the country and then later on he worked for Bakers Dolphin coach travel and enjoyed taking people on holiday across the continent.”

“David enjoyed his time at the club and joined the management committee in recent years and his input was always valued and balanced, taking into account his experience of working at the club.”

“He passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer but he is now at rest and will be sadly missed by many.”