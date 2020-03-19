Burnham-On-Sea’s Spring food festival has been cancelled to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the organisers have confirmed this week.

eat:Burnham was due to go ahead on 23rd May in Burnham-On-Sea town centre but that could be around the height of the Coronavirus pandemic. The next food festival in Burnham will therefore take place on 24th October.

Organisers Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds have said this week that are hoping to provide a ‘virtual festival’ instead.

Bev explained to Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Eat:Festivals were born out of a desire to reconnect people with the productive landscape that surrounds us. We have delivered 42 amazing locally focused food and drink festivals over the past eight years.”

“This spring, because of the spread of COVID-19 through our communities, we have chosen to adapt by working with partners and hundreds of local food and drink micro and small businesses to deliver a virtual festival.”

“Some of our producers already have online shops or are stocked by home delivery services. We are working hard to get them all online and enable deliveries of their produce to customers directly, in collaboration with the brilliant retailers in our festival towns.”

“We might not be able to hold our fun one-day festivals in your town for the moment, but we want to fulfil our mission – to get more people shopping locally, and enjoying amazing local producers, more often.”

“This is an evolving project and we will keep our website as up to date as possible and stay in touch with you as we develop this new dimension. Our hope is that, out of this very difficult time, we can develop a new phase of positive legacy for community resilience.”

“We will see you back in the town centre soon. All festivals from end of July onwards remain scheduled.”

Changes to eat:Festivals due to the Coronavirus:

eat:Minehead 4 April POSTPONED until 22 August

eat:Weston-super-Mare 18 April CANCELLED, next event 26 September

eat:Castle Cary 2 May CANCELLED, back in 2021

eat:Taunton 9 May CANCELLED, next event 28 November

eat:Clevedon 16 May CANCELLED, back in 2021

eat:Burnham-on-Sea 23 May CANCELLED, next event 24 October