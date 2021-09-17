Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church is to hold a ‘Jubilee’ fun afternoon for the community today (Saturday, September 18th).

Starting at 2pm, and running until 4.30pm, people are invited to the church grounds outside if it’s fine, inside if wet, where there will be cream teas, live music, some garden games, a treasure hunt, and a chance to meet and chat with friends old and new.

Reverend Sharon Eldergill, Associate Vicar, says: “The Clergy and congregations of St Andrew’s want to offer a sign of God’s blessing amongst the community in Burnham-On-Sea, particularly following such a difficult time experienced by the people of the town during the Pandemic.”

“We had the idea to gift the people of Burnham with a ‘Jubilee’ afternoon.”

“The afternoon and activities will all be free of charge, all as a gift from St Andrew’s to our town; just a small token of hospitality; a gift to the community.”

She adds: “Jubilee is an ancient Biblical celebration of resetting priorities and restoration to life and freedom.”

“This Blessing or Jubilee was a visual reminder of God’s love, freely given to His people, with a desire for them to have life and joy, in all fullness.”

“It seemed a very appropriate idea for us to offer a Jubilee to the wider community, and we hope that the afternoon will reflect something of this ‘Jubilee theme’ as we seek to love and bless our community, just as the Church at St Andrew’s has sought to do for over seven centuries in this place.”

Jubilee afternoon begins at 2pm, and runs until 4.30pm. All are very welcome.