The return of quarterly indoor Mark Moor Markets is set to get underway today (Saturday, 18th September) in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea.

The Mark Moor Market will be held at Mark Village Hall between 10am and 1pm with a wide range of products available.

“The markets will feature craft stalls, gift stalls, local produce, art and photography, plus hot breakfasts and more,” says organiser Bradley Loveridge.

The markets during 2021 will be held on September 18th and November 27th from 10am-1pm at Mark Village Hall.