Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church to hold annual All Souls Service on Sunday

St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea will host its annual All Souls Service this Sunday, 2nd November at 4pm, offering a heartfelt opportunity for the community to remember loved ones who have passed away.

The gentle and reflective service is open to all, whether bereavement was recent or many years ago.

Attendees will be invited to light a candle in memory of someone special, and this year, a pebble will also be laid to contribute to the church’s growing prayer cairn.

Associate Vicar Sharon Eldergill told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Church has, for centuries, prayed and given thanks for previous generations, and for those we have loved and who have died before us.”

“The All Souls Service is a special time when the people of Burnham come together to remember with thanks the life of their particular and special loved ones.”

The service offers a space for mourning, thanksgiving, and quiet reflection, and all are welcome to attend.