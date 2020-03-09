A well-known Burnham-On-Sea pensioner has celebrated his 90th birthday with the help of Burnham U3A while raising money for a good cause.

Dennis Salmon is a familiar face in Burnham who’s well-known for his work as a volunteer at The Princess Theatre, plus singing crooner karaoke at The Victoria Hotel, performing with the U3A, and raising funds for Music for the Memory, a dementia support group.

On Saturday (March 7th), dozens of his friends and family gathered at the Ritz Social Club in Burnham’s Victoria Street for a special community celebration.

Members of Burnham U3A performed a special stage show of comedy and music to celebrate his milestone.

Dennis’ daughter, Denise, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A great time was had by all. Our thanks go to the U3A members who had arranged a wonderful surprise programme to entertain us all.”

“Dad also got to the stage, where he feels happiest, singing. Thank you to all for attending and making an old man very happy!”

The event also raised £250 towards Music for the Memory during the evening.