Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to Weston on Saturday night (March 7th) in a search for a person who it was feared had fallen into the sea.

The team was called out just before 10.30pm to reports of a suspicious light having been seen on the causeway.

“There was reports that a light had been seen heading along the causeway and then disappearing,” says a spokesman.

“There was concern that a person had possibly fallen into Marine Lake in Weston and hadn’t been seen getting out.”

“Our team along with Clevedon Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked to assist our flank team Weston Coastguard who were on scene with Avon and Somerset Police and Avon Fire and Rescue Service.”

“Search teams were deployed with lifejackets and throwlines to search around the Marine Lake, across the causeway and onwards to Birnbeck Pier.”

“Once this was completed a full sweep was conducted on the way back to the original meeting point to ensure nothing was overlooked or floated into view while we were searching further along.”

“With nothing found it would seem to be a false alarm with good intent. It’s always worth checking it out so if you are concerned for a person safety or welfare along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguards.”

Pictured: Coastguards in Weston on Saturday night (photo Burnham Coastguard)