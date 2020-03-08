Motorcycling enthusiasts from across the Burnham-On-Sea area have this week presented a bumper cheque to a local charity following a year of fundraising by the Bridgwater Chapter of the Harley Owners Group.

Great Western Air Ambulance was presented with £2,000 towards its life-saving work across the region.

The funds were presented to a representative of the charity during the group’s monthly bike meeting, which is held on the first Wednesday of every month.

Patsy Coles from the Bridgwater Chapter of the Harley Owners Group thanked members of for their support through the year and told the charity: “Keep up the great work that you all do.”